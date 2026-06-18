Law Enforcement Council Flags Risks in Screening of Justice Personnel

The Law Enforcement Council has identified significant risks in the screening and re-screening of justice personnel, concluding that current practices do not always comply with applicable laws and regulations.

In a recently published report, the Council found that while all justice organizations require a Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG) for employment, some organizations are deviating from established screening procedures. In addition, mandatory security screenings are not always conducted or renewed on time, creating potential integrity and security risks.

The Council notes that some organizations have expressed concerns about the limited information available through the current VOG process and have resorted to informal methods to gather additional background information on applicants. While recognizing the need for reliable screening, the Council emphasizes that all organizations must operate within the legal framework and warns that informal practices can themselves create integrity risks.

The report also highlights shortcomings in the implementation of security screenings. Some positions are ineligible for screening because they lack formal designation as positions of confidence, and legally required five-year re-screenings are inconsistently conducted.

The Council is urging immediate action to bring several organizations into compliance, specifically the Coast Guard, the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IGD), and the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM). It also notes that the formal designation of confidential positions within the Coast Guard remains outstanding.

To strengthen integrity and reliability across the justice sector, the Council has issued four recommendations aimed at improving compliance with screening requirements and safeguarding public trust.

Law Enforcement Council