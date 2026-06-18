CBP BES: IND-CN Must Strengthen Protection of Citizens’ Personal Data

The Commission Supervision Personal Data Protection BES (CBP BES) has concluded that the Immigration and Naturalization Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND-CN) must take additional measures to better protect citizens’ personal data.

Following an investigation into IND-CN’s handling of personal data and its compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law BES (Wbp BES), CBP BES found that while the organization understands its legal responsibilities and has a privacy statement in place, important shortcomings remain in the areas of data security, storage, access control, and data management.

The Commission identified particular concerns regarding the Foreign Management System (FMS), which external parties largely manage. IND-CN currently lacks sufficient oversight of the system’s security and management. In addition, personal data is sometimes stored outside the system, increasing the risk of unauthorized access.

CBP BES is especially concerned about the handling of sensitive information such as criminal record files and judicial data. The report stresses the need for clear rules governing access, storage, retention periods, and deletion of these data.

The investigation also found that the information provided to citizens could be improved. The current privacy statement is only available in Dutch and may be difficult for many people to understand. CBP BES recommends that the statement be made available in the official languages of the Caribbean Netherlands and rewritten in plain language.

The Commission is urging IND-CN to give priority to improvements in data security, governance, storage, access management, retention, and deletion practices. While IND-CN has already taken some steps, CBP BES warns that failure to implement the recommended measures could leave citizens’ personal data at risk and make it difficult for the organization to demonstrate compliance with privacy laws.

CBP BES expects IND-CN to develop a clear implementation plan and complete the necessary improvements within established timeframes. The Commission will actively monitor progress through regular reporting and follow-up assessments.

CBP BES