Working group on Colonial Collections holds its first meeting on Saba

A newly established working group on collections from a colonial context has held its first in-person meeting on Saba, marking an important step toward strengthening Caribbean involvement in decisions regarding cultural artifacts acquired during the colonial period.

The working group was created following a decision by the ministers of the Four-Country Ministerial Consultation to ensure that museums and heritage institutions in the Caribbean region have a stronger voice in the management, preservation, and potential return of cultural objects, based on the principle of equal partnership.

Hosted by the Saba Heritage Center and the Eugenius Johnson Center, the meeting focused on developing recommendations to be presented to the Four-Country Ministerial Consultation in November 2026. Discussions addressed key themes including collection management and preservation, digitization, professionalization of the heritage sector, climate-resilient infrastructure, community engagement, knowledge sharing, and regional cooperation.

The gathering brought together government representatives and heritage experts from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius and the Netherlands, alongside external advisors. The collaborative structure is designed to combine policy expertise and practical museum experience from both the Caribbean and European parts of the Kingdom.

As part of the program, participants explored Saba’s cultural heritage through visits to local museums and historical sites, highlighting the island’s contribution to preserving and sharing Caribbean history.

The working group will continue developing recommendations on the return of cultural items and the future management of museum collections, with support from consultancy firm Scriptis. The final advice is expected to help shape a more inclusive and cooperative approach to heritage management across the Kingdom.

RCN