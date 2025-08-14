Update on Demolition of Gym in St. John’s

Significant progress has been made on the ongoing gym demolition project, despite initial weather-related delays. The project is moving forward with a strong commitment to both student and staff safety, and environmental sustainability.

Clearing of the waste and working after school hours

Over the past six weeks, the contractor has worked diligently to demolish the gym. Initial work on the roof was delayed due to strong winds, which caused the contractor to wait until conditions were safe for deconstruction. The team’s top priority now is to clear waste from the site before the school year begins and in anticipation of the potential storm.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the entire area around the former gym will be completely fenced off before the start of school, while the entrances of the schools will remain accessible as they were before. The parking lot in front of the schools has been mowed and is available for staff and visitors as usual. The parking lot in the back will also be accessible, however please note that some of the machines of the contractor will be parked in that area. The parking spaces against the gym building are not in use anymore.

Further demolition work, including the trucking of waste and the dismantling of walls and slabs, will only take place after school hours. This ensures a safe environment, free from dust, noise, or other dangerous situations, while students are on the premises.

Recycling materials

A key component of this project is its approach to recycling and material reuse. All materials from the demolition are being separated and processed in a sustainable manner. All steel, including roof sheeting, columns, and rebar, will be shipped off-island to the waste facility partner in Florida for proper recycling.

All concrete waste will be temporarily stored at Tent Bay. This week, the contractor will separate all steel from the concrete and load the steel into a container to prevent it from washing into the sea. Also, all plastic or rubber materials will be removed from the Tent Bay site.

The remaining concrete and other hard materials will be crushed and repurposed for the new school. This crushed material will be used as a base layer for the parking lot, foundation filling, or other island development projects.

Additionally, reusable items such as windows, doors, wood, insulation, and bathroom fixtures have been carefully salvaged for use in other projects at the beginning of the demolition.

For more information, please contact the Department of Spatial Planning and Infrastructure.

PES.