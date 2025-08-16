The Hague Seeks Public Input on Tax Changes for Caribbean Netherlands

The Central Government is inviting public input on proposed legislation that would introduce 16 significant tax changes for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The consultation period opens on Saturday, August 16, 2025, and will remain open through Monday, September 15, 2025.

About the Proposed Changes

The proposed amendments will be consolidated into the BES Islands 2027 Tax Collection Act, streamlining tax legislation for the three Caribbean territories. Key changes include:

Payroll Tax Modifications

New provisions for including certain employer-provided vehicles in final tax calculations

Simplified administrative processes for employers

General Spending Tax (ABB) Adjustments

Elimination of tax pass-through requirements between parent and subsidiary companies

Reduced administrative burden for related business entities

These reforms are designed to modernize the tax system while decreasing administrative complexity for businesses and employers across the Caribbean Netherlands.

How to Participate

The government values input from all stakeholders and interested parties to ensure these changes serve the best interests of the Caribbean Netherlands.

Consultation Period: August 16 – September 15, 2025

How to Respond: Visit internetconsultatie.nl to submit your feedback (in Dutch).

Your input will be carefully considered as the government refines and finalizes these important tax reforms.

Why Your Input Matters

This consultation represents a critical opportunity for residents, businesses, and organizations in the Caribbean Netherlands to influence tax policy that will directly affect their daily operations and financial obligations. The government is committed to incorporating stakeholder feedback into the final legislation.