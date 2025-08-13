Kingdom of the Netherlands Awards $7.6 Million to Fund Saba’s Action Agenda for the Legacy of Slavery

The Public Entity Saba has been awarded $7.6 million from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, through the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), to implement the Saba Action Agenda – Legacy of Slavery, a multi-year initiative dedicated to acknowledging Saba’s history, strengthening its cultural heritage, and building a more resilient, inclusive future.

The amount of 7.6 million was decided on, specifically to aid the Genealogical Research for Descendants project. This initiative will be done including contributions from Sint Eustatius and St. Maarten, with Saba managing the oversight of the project.

The Action Agenda builds on the commitments made by the Dutch government following its December 19, 2022 apology for the Netherlands’ role in slavery. It is the result of numerous community consultations on Saba, during which residents identified key priorities: creating a central space to preserve and share Saba’s complete history, including its history of slavery; strengthening cultural infrastructure; and connecting present and future generations to their heritage.

The government was represented on the committee overseeing the Action Agenda’s development by Shaigan Marten, Policy Advisor for Culture and Education, alongside civil society representatives Elsa Peterson and Vito Charles, appointed by Governor Jonathan Johnson.

Two flagship projects will be funded under the Action Agenda:

1. History and Knowledge Center

A facility in The Bottom will serve as a central, climate-resilient hub for remembrance, education, and cultural empowerment. It will integrate archival storage, a library, exhibition spaces, a research lab, and areas for community workshops. The center will bring together fragmented historical records, host exhibitions and cultural events, and provide opportunities for dialogue, healing, intergenerational learning and entrepreneurship.

2. Genealogical Research for Descendants

This groundbreaking initiative, conducted in partnership with St. Maarten and St. Eustatius, will combine genealogical records, oral histories, and advanced DNA research to trace the African heritage and family histories of descendants of enslaved people from the three islands. The project aims to reconstruct up to 500 life histories dating back to the 17th century, build a first-of-its-kind genomic BioBank for the region, and inform both cultural understanding and public health research.

Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger emphasized the importance of the funding:

“With this support, we have the opportunity to not only acknowledge and honor our past but also to ensure that the stories, traditions, and legacies of our ancestors remain alive. This work will strengthen our identity, connect us to our roots, and provide a foundation for future generations to build on.”

Project Timeline

The Action Agenda will run from 2025 to 2029. Initial steps for the History and Knowledge Center include securing a location (2025–2026), followed by design, planning, and construction (2026–2029). The Genealogical Research for Descendants project will begin with formal agreements between the three islands in 2025, followed by field research, DNA collection, and archival work from 2026 to 2029.

Both projects aim to deliver lasting benefits for Saba’s people, from strengthening cultural pride and heritage tourism to supporting local entrepreneurship and education.