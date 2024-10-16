Upcoming Central Committee and Island Council meetings in October

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on August 27th, and September 17th, 2024 Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points Question round: concerning flagged questions from the incoming correspondence list August 21st – September 10th, 2024 (Article 18 Rule of Procedure Island Council Meeting) Island Council Proposal 2024.6: Draft Multi-Annual Budget 2025 – 2028 Closing

Note: The public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting, you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday October 24th, 2024 at 2:00 pm.

The meeting will be held at the Government Administration Building.

You can find the link for the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes from the public Island Council meeting on September 19th, 2024

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements (Article 35)

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from September 11th – October 14th, 2024

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council

6. Island Council Proposal 2024.6: Draft Multi Annual Budget 2025 – 2028

7. Motions

8. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council. J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.