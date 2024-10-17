Fort Bay Road Fencing Repairs Completed with Long Term Solutions Being Explored

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that the repairs to Fort Bay Road fencing (after the S-curve) have been completed. The project, which began in mid-September, included repairing the steel posts and steel mesh. This repair aimed to maintain the construction of the fencing before damage caused by heavy rainfall and rockslides, through the reinforcement and tightening of the steel horizontal cables.

As presented in the last Central Committee meeting held on September 17th, 2024, Head of Infrastructural and Spatial Planning Zelda Meeuwsen shared the ideas for longer term solutions meant to ensure the safety of Fort Bay Road through mitigating the damage from falling rocks. A variety of designs were shown, including a catch fence, gabion wall, retaining wall and a gallery rock shed, with each ranging in durability and price.

These potential solutions were based on initial research done on existing conditions, such as rockfall, vegetation and weather and climate. Using drone footage, it was determined that the area from which the rockfall occurs is at an extremely high point, and therefore difficult and unsafe to access. This then eliminated the possibility of attempting scaling work to remove loose rocks. The sheer size of the area, as well as the composition of the soil, also makes it challenging to use pinned mesh.

Of the four designs mentioned above, PES is also exploring the possibility of using a combination of solutions however this can only be determined based on several other factors.

PES remains dedicated to finding long-lasting solutions, while ensuring the safety of all residents.

GIS.