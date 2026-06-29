Undermining crime approach for BES

The ap­proach to undermining crime in the Caribbean Netherlands is increasingly taking shape. This is stated in the 2025 annual report of the Regional Informa­tion and Expertise Centres (RIEC) and the National Information and Expertise Center LIEC. Dutch Min­ister of Justice and Security David van Weel sent the an­nual report, along with an explanatory note, to the House of Representatives. “In 2025, the focus was on the completion of the pio­neering phase of the RIEC Caribbean Netherlands partnership, and work was done towards further pro­fessionalisation and the sustainable embedding of working methods. Together with partners, an evalua­tion was conducted of what has been achieved and what has proven necessary to arrive at a structurally an­chored RIEC CN from 2029 onwards,” wrote the VVD minister.

A programme plan has been adopted for the period 2026-2028, funded by the ministry.

The RIECs and the LIEC focus on so-called under­mining crime, i.e., illegal ac­tivities involving the use of legal companies and govern­ment services. In Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands).

Meetings were organised, among other things, to raise awareness about the issue. In addition, inspections were carried out in the hos­pitality industry, retail sec­tor, airports and harbours. “At Bonaire airport, the inspections resulted in the discovery of several indi­viduals carrying more than the permitted amount of cash — more than 10,000 dol­lars — upon departure. On Sint Eustatius, marijuana was found in the suitcase of an arriving ferry passenger, after which an immediate arrest was made,” stated the report.

Van Weel also mentioned the approach in the Carib­bean Netherlands in his explanatory notes. The first pilot phase has been com­pleted, so that the fight against crime is now becom­ing structural, he wrote.

In total, the RIECs took action over 800 times in the European and Caribbean Netherlands in 2025. The actions were aimed at tack­ling drug trafficking, money laundering and interference in administrative matters. The related criminal assets amounted to over 483 mil­lion euros.

The Daily Herald.