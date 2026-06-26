Ministry of Defence hosts soft opening for Mount Scenery Tower

A ceremony was held this morning at the Mount Scenery tower site to mark the significant progress that has been made on the construction of the new tower.

In attendance were Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, Commander of the Material and IT Command (COMMIT), representatives from the Ministry of Defence, HANAB, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, the Saba Conservation Foundation, and other representatives of the Public Entity Saba.

The event highlighted the successful installation of the first section of the radar tower which took place on June 15, 2026. That moment marked a major milestone in the project. Work on the second section is in progress, however recent weather conditions have hindered helicopter operations.

Opening the ceremony, Island Governor Johnson expressed his appreciation to all project partners and contractors, including the Ministry of Defence, HANAB, the Saba Conservation Foundation, Coast Guard, engineers, and everyone who had contributed to bringing the project to life.

“Your professionalism, dedication, and expertise will result in a facility that will serve an important national purpose for many years to come,” said Governor Johnson.

He added, “Building this facility on Mount Scenery, the highest point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is both fitting and symbolic. From this unique place, Saba continues to contribute to the strength, resilience, and security of the entire Kingdom.”

Admiral Hartman also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project, acknowledging the collaboration and dedication that have made the project possible.

He also took a moment to recognize the many individuals who worked tirelessly during the recent search for Erik Matthijsen, who was part of the HANAB team.

“Above all, my thoughts remain with Erik’s family, friends, and colleagues,” said Admiral Hartman.

Admiral Hartman further acknowledged Governor Johnson’s years of dedicated service to Saba, and particularly his leadership during the search efforts, saying “You have shown that leadership is not about standing above people, but standing alongside them.”

Speaking on the importance of the project, Admiral Hartman noted, “This radar tower is more than steel and technology. It will become part of a modern radar chain that strengthens maritime awareness across the Caribbean region… May [this tower] serve Saba well. May it strengthen our cooperation on future projects across the islands. And may it remind us that whatever challenges lie ahead, we will face them together.”

During the ceremony, the Ministry of Defence, together with HANAB, presented Governor Johnson with a plaque in recognition of his 18 years of dedicated service, unwavering commitment, and continued cooperation with the Ministry towards strengthening safety in the region. The recognition also honoured his diligent leadership and tireless commitment during the search for Mr. Matthijsen. For these reasons, the Ministry of Defence used the plaque to name the tower after Governor Johnson.

The Public Entity Saba extends its sincere gratitude to all the teams, contractors, and partners whose hard work, professionalism, and dedication have made this project possible, and who continue to work steadfastly toward its completion.

PES.