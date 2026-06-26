Statement from Public Entity Saba on Stray Dog Management

The Public Entity is aware of the concerns expressed by members of the community following the euthanasia of a stray dog in The Bottom earlier today.

Over recent months, Public Entity, together with veterinarians and other personnel, attempted to safely capture and remove the dog from the area using non-lethal methods. These efforts included locating the dog, attempting sedation using specialized equipment (dart gun), and establishing a regular feeding routine to gradually gain the dog’s trust so it could be safely sedated and removed. Despite these repeated efforts, the dog remained too wary for anyone to successfully approach or capture it.

During this period, concerns regarding public safety were raised. After careful consideration of the circumstances and the options available, the decision was made to euthanize the animal in accordance with the 2013 Dog Ordinance. Local animal handlers developed the plan to do so in consultation with expert invasive species hunters, the police, and the Department of Public Order and Safety. A veterinarian was involved in Wednesday’s assessment and planning and was present during the operation this morning. Following the euthanasia, the dog was examined, scanned for a microchip, and its overall condition was documented before the body was safely removed and disposed of.

We understand that questions have also been raised regarding the collar the dog was wearing. While the collar suggested the dog belonged to someone, no owner came forward during the period the dog was being monitored. The dog was unmicrochipped and unknown to veterinary services, so identifying an owner through available veterinarian records was impossible.

We understand that many residents are saddened and distressed by this outcome and that the photographs shared on social media have further added to the emotions of our community. Decisions involving the welfare of animals are never taken lightly, and we recognize the strong emotions this matter has generated.

The Public Entity remains committed to both public safety and responsible animal welfare. We will continue working with the relevant partners to strengthen the management of stray animals.

We appreciate that members of the community care deeply about the welfare of animals. While opinions may differ regarding this decision, we respectfully ask that discussions remain constructive and respectful toward everyone involved.

Link to Ordinance: https://lokaleregelgeving.overheid.nl/CVDR354126/1?fbclid=IwdGRjcASqFEhleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEeKClmPYRTHCrzkNOfTAcbefNwHo7CfKnTI0m3zMT51vvlInwXcFwTjWeScMs_aem_8ukEvv3HBQ-HN6gjU20M4A

PES

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