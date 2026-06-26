Saba Tourism Welcomed Dutch Journalists for a familiarization trip

Last week, Saba Tourism, in collaboration with PR firm Hopscotch, hosted a familiarization trip for three Dutch journalists representing travel and lifestyle magazines and an influential newspaper & website. The visit highlighted Saba as an ideal destination for the growing slow travel trend among Dutch travelers.

Slow travel encourages visitors to immerse themselves in a destination by embracing local culture, authentic experiences, and a relaxed pace rather than rushing from one attraction to the next. With its unspoiled nature, welcoming community, and tranquil atmosphere, Saba perfectly suits this style of travel.

During their visit, the journalists participated in a bird weaving workshop with a local artist, toured the Harry L. Johnson Museum, enjoyed a leisurely lunch, and explored the island on a guided tour through Saba’s four villages. Their day concluded with a relaxed dinner, allowing them to fully experience the island’s peaceful pace and warm hospitality.

By offering meaningful experiences and an opportunity to truly slow down, Saba continues to position itself as a Caribbean destination for travelers seeking a more mindful vacation and a genuine sense of escape. Through collaborations such as this FAM trip, Saba Tourism continues to strengthen awareness of the island in the Dutch market and inspire future visitors to discover the unique charm of the Unspoiled Queen.

PES