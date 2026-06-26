Court Sentences Defendants to 28 and 21 Years for the Murder of Firefighter Sheldon

The BES-Reporter reports:

The Court on Bonaire today sentenced two defendants to prison terms of 28 and 21 years in connection with the murder of firefighter Sheldon J.

The court sentenced W. to 28 years in prison. According to the ruling, he was responsible for organizing the shooting in which Sheldon J. lost his life. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of the victim’s girlfriend and of drug-related offenses uncovered during the investigation.

Co-defendant V.H. was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The court found that he acted as an accomplice in the murder of Sheldon J. However, he was not convicted in connection with the attempted murder of the victim’s girlfriend or the drug-related charges.

The court also awarded the victim’s girlfriend compensation of $5,000 for the impact and consequences of the shooting. Any additional claims for damages will need to be pursued through civil proceedings.

Also present at the verdict hearing was Sheldon J.’s sister, Jermel, who had traveled to Bonaire for a medical appointment. This also gave her the opportunity to attend the proceedings as part of the prosecution’s side. She was accompanied and supported by a friend.

Despite the verdict, the family remains with mixed emotions. According to the relatives, no sentence will ever bring their brother back.

“No matter how long the sentences are, our brother will never come back,” Jermel said following the ruling.

The case has had a profound impact on the community of Saba. For the family, the verdict represents an important step toward justice, but the grief of losing Sheldon J. remains a daily reality.

Jermel concluded her response with an emotional message to her late brother: “Fly high, my brother Sheldon.”

The BES-Reporter.