Redevelopment of Mount Scenery Tower Begins

The dismantling process of the Mount Scenery Tower is completed. The completion means that the next phase of the redevelopment will begin, with the construction of the new tower. The next phase entails approximately 4 weeks of construction, depending on the weather conditions.

June 15th, therefore, marked a major milestone as the very first layer of the new Mount Scenery tower was successfully installed. The four foundation sections of the tower legs are now in place, providing a solid base for what will become an extraordinary structure.

With this achievement completed, the focus now shifts to the next phase: installation of the temporary support structure—the blue steel framework currently visible on the roof.

Step by step, the tower is rising, with many thanks to the teams working on this project. This progress was nothing short of spectacular, and the momentum continues as we move closer to bringing this remarkable project to life.

PES