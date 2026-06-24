Stray dog management

Public Entity Saba wishes to inform the public that a stray dog located in/around the Gap in The Bottom has been the subject of ongoing efforts to safely capture and remove it from the area.

Over an extended timeframe, multiple attempts have been made to safely capture the dog using non-lethal methods that would not be disruptive to the community. Despite these efforts, the dog has remained inaccessible, and capture attempts have been unsuccessful.

Due to concerns regarding public safety, it has been determined that no practical options remain available for safely capturing the dog. As a result, local animal handlers will collaborate with the visiting invasive species specialists to locate and euthanize the dog.

On Wednesday, June 24 between 5 am and 7 am, they will assess the scene and determine the best approach for removal. Following their assessment, they plan to euthanize and remove the dog on Thursday, June 25, between 5 am and 7 am. If the dog eludes these attempts, the team will carry out further removal efforts on Friday, June 26, also between 5 am and 7 am.