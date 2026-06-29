Sea & Learn foundation presents their Adopt-A-Box documentary

From Stories to Screen

In April, the Sea&Learn Foundation brought their Heritage Advisory Committee together for a special evening of celebration at the Scenery Hotel—marking not only the incredible contributions of our committee members but also the official premiere of our Adopt-A-Box documentary. With 45 guests in attendance, they filled the event with great food, drinks, and a shared sense of accomplishment after months of collaboration.

The highlight of the evening was the first screening of the documentary, which beautifully captures the stories, voices, and community spirit behind the project. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees expressing how proud they felt to see their island’s heritage brought to life on screen. You can now watch the documentary here.

Sea&Learn Foundation