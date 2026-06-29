Police Conducts Routine Traffic Check on J.Z. Ridge Road

Between Friday 26 June and Monday 29 June 2026, the Saba Police Force carried out a scheduled traffic control operation on J.Z. Ridge Road as part of ongoing efforts to promote road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

During the checkpoint held on Friday, officers stopped and inspected 17 vehicles. According to the police, all drivers had their documents in order, and no violations were recorded during the operation.

The police emphasize that similar checks will continue to take place regularly across the island. Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws or who do not have the required documentation risk receiving a fine.

The force encourages all motorists to ensure their vehicle papers are up to date and to follow traffic rules at all times to maintain safety on Saba’s roads.