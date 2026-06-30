Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands supports Saba SAR foundation with vehicle transfer

The Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland) has officially donated a Ford Ranger pickup truck to the Saba Search and Rescue (SAR) Foundation, thereby strengthening the organization’s capacity in support of emergency response and rescue operations on the island.

The official handover took place at the fire station in The Bottom, where local fire chief Julio Every presented the vehicle keys to SAR skipper and coordinator Nicholas Johnson.

Prior to the transfer, all official fire department markings, emergency striping, numbering, light bars, and related equipment were removed in preparation for the vehicle’s new role to the SAR fleet.

Hans Schreuder, ‘Director of the Saba Statia Search and Rescue Foundation’, welcomed the donation and noted that the vehicle will be repainted in SAR colors and undergo any necessary maintenance before being placed into operational service.

The Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands expressed confidence that the truck will be put to good use, thereby strengthening Saba’s maritime search-and-rescue capabilities and further supporting emergency response for the local community.

RCN.