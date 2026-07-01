Road to Carnival: 50th Anniversary Saba Carnival Celebrations Get Underway

The countdown to the 50th anniversary of Saba Carnival officially began on Saturday, June 27th, with Saba Tourism’s Road to Carnival event in Windwardside. As the first event in Carnival in the Village, the evening brought together residents and visitors to celebrate the start of this year’s milestone Carnival season.

The event featured entertainment from local DJs DJ Noah and DJ Slim, followed by a special performance by Child Focus and an energetic set from Saba’s own Entyce Band, who had the crowd full of energy and high spirits. Guest DJ Maestro from St. Maarten closed out the evening with a lively set that capped off the night.

Local vendors offered a wide selection of food and drinks throughout the event for attendees to enjoy. One of the night’s highlights was the annual Jungle Juice Competition. Ian Hassell took home this year’s title for first place as well as crowd favorite, with Stanford Johnson placing second and Gideon Wilson finishing third.

The Road to Carnival event was a great success in helping get everyone into the Carnival spirit for the weeks ahead, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable 50th anniversary celebration.

The Saba Tourist Bureau wishes to thank everyone who contributed to the event success, including all participating vendors, entertainers, and the participants in the Jungle Juice Competition. A special thank you goes to the sponsors of the Jungle Juice Competition: Juliana’s Hotel, Tropics Café, Makana Ferry, Winair, Jewel Cottage, Island Paradise, and Brigadoon Restaurant.

The Carnival in the Village series continues on Saturday, July 4th, in St. John’s, followed by the final village event in The Bottom on Saturday, July 11th. These community events continue to build anticipation while bringing Carnival celebrations to villages across the island.

The official 50th Anniversary Saba Carnival will take place from July 24th through August 2nd, featuring a full schedule of cultural events, live entertainment, and parades. As Saba marks this important milestone, residents and visitors alike can join in celebrating 50 years of Carnival, culture, and community.

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