Top justice and govt. officials address safety challenges across BES islands

Senior officials responsible for justice, public order, and safety convened on Saba on June 25 for a key meeting of the “Grote Driehoek” (Grand Triangle), aimed at strengthening coordination among law enforcement and public safety services across Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands).
The meeting focused on strategic collaboration among the three islands, particularly in light of the limited operational capacity available on each island. Topics on the agenda included border protection, enforcement strategies, and the unique logistical and staffing challenges faced by the small island territories.
The Grote Driehoek serves as a vital forum for top officials in the justice and safety sectors to develop integrated responses to cross-island issues, reinforcing regional cooperation beyond individual island jurisdictions.
The meeting on Saba was chaired by Attorney General Guillano Schoop, who oversees Curacao, St. Maarten and the BES islands. In attendance were Island Governors Jonathan Johnson (Saba) and John Soliano (Bonaire); Chief Prosecutor for the BES Walter Kupers; Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN Police Chief Alwin Braaf; Coast Guard Support Unit Head Randy Paskel (St. Maarten); and Claudia Toet, Director of Customs and the ‘Pax Authority Caribbean Netherlands, who participated as an agenda member.
Participating virtually were Gerhard Smit of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar; Acting Island Governor of St. Eustatius Sharon Hassell; and Caribbean Coast Guard Director Walter Hansen.
The delegations were supported by a team of senior advisors and public safety officials, including Walle Bos (Public Order and Safety, Saba), Miriam Rollan (Prosecution Service OM Carib), Azaria de Groot (Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard), Deanneshury Epistola (Tax Authority and Customs), Terrence Jansen (Cabinet Secretary, Bonaire), and Anna van der Lugt (KPCN Advisor).
Johnson described the meeting as critical for resolving regional issues that affect all three islands. “While we hold regular security meetings about Saba, it’s essential to sit down with the other island governors and the heads of shared services like the Prosecutor’s Office and Police. These discussions help address issues that go beyond our individual borders,” he said.
Hassell emphasised the urgency of joint solutions to personnel shortages: “We are all facing serious staffing challenges at the police, fire department, customs, and KMar. Working together to solve these is not optional it is essential to keeping our communities safe.”
Soliano highlighted a growing concern on his island: “Bonaire is seeing a troubling rise in crime, especially among young offenders. Law enforcement agencies are playing a critical role in addressing this trend. The Grote Driehoek has proven invaluable in reinforcing cooperation, sharing intelligence, and ensuring we take a unified approach across the islands.”
Schoop echoed the need for cohesion: “The unique challenges of the Caribbean Netherlands — limited capacity, geographic isolation, and small-scale operations — demand a unified and strategic response. The Grote Driehoek provides exactly that: a place where decision-makers and operational leaders can coordinate, align priorities, and build stronger collective resilience.”
As regional challenges evolve, the Grote Driehoek continues to be a cornerstone of safety and justice coordination across the Caribbean Netherlands, reinforcing inter-island partnerships and shared responsibility for public security.
