Top justice and govt. officials address safety challenges across BES islands

Senior officials re­sponsible for justice, public order, and safety convened on Saba on June 25 for a key meeting of the “Grote Driehoek” (Grand Triangle), aimed at strengthening co­ordination among law en­forcement and public safety services across Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands).

The meeting focused on strategic collaboration among the three islands, particularly in light of the limited operational capac­ity available on each island. Topics on the agenda includ­ed border protection, en­forcement strategies, and the unique logistical and staffing challenges faced by the small island territories.

The Grote Driehoek serves as a vital forum for top officials in the justice and safety sectors to de­velop integrated responses to cross-island issues, rein­forcing regional coopera­tion beyond individual is­land jurisdictions.

The meeting on Saba was chaired by Attorney General Guillano Schoop, who over­sees Curacao, St. Maarten and the BES islands. In at­tendance were Island Gov­ernors Jonathan Johnson (Saba) and John Soliano (Bonaire); Chief Prosecu­tor for the BES Walter Ku­pers; Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN Police Chief Alwin Braaf; Coast Guard Support Unit Head Randy Paskel (St. Maarten); and Claudia Toet, Director of Customs and the ‘Pax Au­thority Caribbean Nether­lands, who participated as an agenda member.

Participating virtually were Gerhard Smit of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar; Acting Island Gov­ernor of St. Eustatius Sha­ron Hassell; and Caribbean Coast Guard Director Walter Hansen.

The delegations were sup­ported by a team of senior advisors and public safety officials, including Walle Bos (Public Order and Safety, Saba), Miriam Rollan (Pros­ecution Service OM Carib), Azaria de Groot (Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard), Deanneshury Epistola (Tax Authority and Customs), Terrence Jansen (Cabinet Secretary, Bonaire), and Anna van der Lugt (KPCN Advisor).

Johnson described the meeting as critical for resolv­ing regional issues that affect all three islands. “While we hold regular security meet­ings about Saba, it’s essential to sit down with the other is­land governors and the heads of shared services like the Prosecutor’s Office and Po­lice. These discussions help address issues that go beyond our individual borders,” he said.

Hassell emphasised the ur­gency of joint solutions to personnel shortages: “We are all facing serious staffing challenges at the police, fire department, customs, and KMar. Working together to solve these is not optional ­it is essential to keeping our communities safe.”

Soliano highlighted a grow­ing concern on his island: “Bonaire is seeing a trou­bling rise in crime, especially among young offenders. Law enforcement agencies are playing a critical role in addressing this trend. The Grote Driehoek has proven invaluable in reinforcing cooperation, sharing intelli­gence, and ensuring we take a unified approach across the islands.”

Schoop echoed the need for cohesion: “The unique challenges of the Caribbean Netherlands — limited capac­ity, geographic isolation, and small-scale operations — de­mand a unified and strategic response. The Grote Drie­hoek provides exactly that: a place where decision-makers and operational leaders can coordinate, align priorities, and build stronger collective resilience.”

As regional challenges evolve, the Grote Driehoek continues to be a corner­stone of safety and justice co­ordination across the Carib­bean Netherlands, reinforc­ing inter-island partnerships and shared responsibility for public security.

