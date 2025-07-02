BES electricity tariffs changed

Dutch competition author­ity ACM has reset the maximum tariffs for electricity distribution in the Caribbean Netherlands.

As of July 1, the average household in Bonaire and Saba will now pay about US $2 more per month, while the average house­hold in St. Eustatius will pay about $3 less.

“The changes are due to the increased oil price compared to estimates made by ACM late last year when setting the tariffs,” ACM said in a press release.

Every year in December, ACM sets the maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands for the new year. Energy suppliers set the tariffs they charge residents and businesses based on these maximum tariffs. lb take fluctuating fuel prices into account, ACM adjusts the variable tariff for consumption of electricity, if necessary, from 1 July. The maximum standing charge does not change in this context.

The Ministry of Climate and Green Growth subsidises the cost of the administration of the electricity grid (the standing charge) to the average European Dutch level by 2025. An energy allow­ance and an additional purchasing power subsidy are also avail­able from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.

Bonaire

For Bonaire, the maximum variable usage rate increases from $0.3136/kilowatt-hour (kWh) to $0.3220/kWh. The maximum “pagabon” tariff (prepaid) will increase from $0.6439/kWh to $0.6523/kWh, before application of subsidies on the standing charge. For the consumption of an average household on Bo­naire, this means an increase of about $2 per month.

St. Eustatius

For St. Eustatius, the maximum variable usage rate drops from $0.2961/kWh to $0.2837/kWh. For the consumption of an aver­age household on St. Eustatius, this means a decrease of about $3 per month.

Saba

For Saba, the maximum variable usage rate increases from $0.3797/kWh to $0.3876/kWh. For the consumption of an aver­age household on Saba, this means an increase of about $2 per month.

The Daily Herald.