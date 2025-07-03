Saba’s Longest-Serving Governor Jonathan Johnson Announces End of Tenure After 17 Years

Jonathan Johnson, who has held the office of Gezaghebber (Island Governor) of Saba since 2007, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes next year. His decision marks the end of a historic 17-year tenure—the longest in the island’s history—following two reappointments.*

Johnson announced on the 17th anniversary of his appointment, quoting Ecclesiastes chapter 3: “There is a time for everything.” In letters addressed to King Willem-Alexander, the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, the Acting Kingdom Representative, and Saba’s Island and Executive Councils, he expressed deep gratitude for the privilege of serving the island community for nearly two decades.

Reflecting on his tenure, Johnson acknowledged both personal and professional milestones—from building a family to enduring the loss of his parents in 2019 and 2021. Despite his impending departure, he reaffirmed his dedication to serving Saba’s best interests in his final year.

“I have been extraordinarily fortunate to have the support of family, friends, and the entire Saban community,” he wrote. “I thank you all and look forward to what we can still accomplish together.”

With Johnson’s departure confirmed, attention now turns to the succession process for Saba’s next Island Governor.