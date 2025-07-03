Central Committee and Island Council Meetings – July 10th

Public Notice: Central Committee Meeting
Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Government Administration Building, Saba
The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba cordially invites the public to attend its upcoming meeting. The agenda is as follows:
Agenda
-
Opening
-
Approval of the Agenda
-
Approval of Minutes
-
Central Committee Meeting (CCM) on December 4th, 2024
-
CCM on February 18th, 2025
-
CCM on May 21st, 2025
-
-
Citizens’ Right to Speak (on agenda points)
-
Oral Question Round
-
Concerning announced questions from the Island Council Incoming Correspondence List (February 11th – May 2nd, 2025, Article 18)
-
None
-
-
Decision List (Executive Council Meetings):
-
February 26th, 2025: Response to BZK Memorandum on BES Legislative Involvement
-
March 4th, 2025: Saba Renovation Grant – Opening for Applications 2025
-
March 11th, 2025: Request for Temporary VTH Capacity (PES)
-
March 18th, 2025: Community Development and Culture Policy Plan 2025-2028
-
February 11th, 2025: Livestock Control 2025-2026
-
February 18th, 2025: Juliana Sports Field Renovation
-
February 26th, 2025: Erasmus+ Visit to Madeira
-
April 8th, 2025: Exemption “Eilandtoets” for Black Rocks Harbor Project
-
April 15th, 2025: Payment of Outstanding ATM Invoices
-
-
-
Island Council Proposal 2025.8: Year Report 2024
-
Closing
Additional Information
-
Public Access to Documents: Agenda documents are available for review at the Office of the Island Registrar (Government Administration Building).
-
Citizen Participation: To address the Central Committee, notify the Island Registrar at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Observers are welcome.
-
Contact:
-
Akilah M. Levenstone, Island Registrar
-
Email: akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl
-
Phone: 416-3311 ext. 202
-
Sincerely,
A. M. Levenstone
Island Registrar
E.O.F. Peterson
Chairlady, Central Committee
PUBLIC NOTICE : Island Council Meeting – Public Entity Saba
Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025
Time: Immediately following adjournment of the Central Committee Meeting
Location: Government Administration Building, Saba
Live Stream: Saba Government YouTube Page
The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby notifies the public of the upcoming Island Council Meeting.
Agenda
-
Opening & Announcements
-
Approval of Agenda
-
Approval of Minutes
-
Island Council Meetings:
-
December 4th, 2024
-
February 20th, 2025
-
February 25th, 2025
-
May 22nd, 2025
-
-
-
Oral Question Time (Article 36)
-
Incoming Correspondence & Announcements
5.1 Island Council Correspondence List (May 3rd – June 30th, 2025)
5.2 Executive Council Decision List
5.3 Written Questions to the Executive Council (Article 35)
5.4 Answers to Written Questions (Article 35)
-
Island Council Proposal 2025.8: Year Report 2025
-
Island Council Proposal 2025.9: Joint Letter Declaring WolBes/FinBES Topics Controversial
-
Motions
-
Closing
Additional Information
-
Public Participation: Observers are welcome to attend in person or via the YouTube livestream.
-
Document Access: Agenda materials are available for review at the Government Administration Building upon request.
Contact:
For inquiries, please direct questions to the Office of the Acting Island Governor.
Sincerely,
S.A. Nicholson
Acting Island Governor
Public Entity Saba