Central Committee and Island Council Meetings – July 10th

July 3, 2025 Leave a comment

Public Notice: Central Committee Meeting

Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Government Administration Building, Saba

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba cordially invites the public to attend its upcoming meeting. The agenda is as follows:

Agenda

  1. Opening

  2. Approval of the Agenda

  3. Approval of Minutes

    • Central Committee Meeting (CCM) on December 4th, 2024

    • CCM on February 18th, 2025

    • CCM on May 21st, 2025

  4. Citizens’ Right to Speak (on agenda points)

  5. Oral Question Round

    • Concerning announced questions from the Island Council Incoming Correspondence List (February 11th – May 2nd, 2025, Article 18)

      • None

    • Decision List (Executive Council Meetings):

      • February 26th, 2025: Response to BZK Memorandum on BES Legislative Involvement

      • March 4th, 2025: Saba Renovation Grant – Opening for Applications 2025

      • March 11th, 2025: Request for Temporary VTH Capacity (PES)

      • March 18th, 2025: Community Development and Culture Policy Plan 2025-2028

      • February 11th, 2025: Livestock Control 2025-2026

      • February 18th, 2025: Juliana Sports Field Renovation

      • February 26th, 2025: Erasmus+ Visit to Madeira

      • April 8th, 2025: Exemption “Eilandtoets” for Black Rocks Harbor Project

      • April 15th, 2025: Payment of Outstanding ATM Invoices

  6. Island Council Proposal 2025.8: Year Report 2024

  7. Closing

Additional Information

  • Public Access to Documents: Agenda documents are available for review at the Office of the Island Registrar (Government Administration Building).

  • Citizen Participation: To address the Central Committee, notify the Island Registrar at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Observers are welcome.

  • Contact:

Sincerely,
A. M. Levenstone
Island Registrar

E.O.F. Peterson
Chairlady, Central Committee

                                                            J

PUBLIC NOTICE : Island Council Meeting – Public Entity Saba

Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025
Time: Immediately following adjournment of the Central Committee Meeting
Location: Government Administration Building, Saba
Live Stream: Saba Government YouTube Page

The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby notifies the public of the upcoming Island Council Meeting.

Agenda

  1. Opening & Announcements

  2. Approval of Agenda

  3. Approval of Minutes

    • Island Council Meetings:

      • December 4th, 2024

      • February 20th, 2025

      • February 25th, 2025

      • May 22nd, 2025

  4. Oral Question Time (Article 36)

  5. Incoming Correspondence & Announcements
    5.1 Island Council Correspondence List (May 3rd – June 30th, 2025)
    5.2 Executive Council Decision List
    5.3 Written Questions to the Executive Council (Article 35)
    5.4 Answers to Written Questions (Article 35)

  6. Island Council Proposal 2025.8: Year Report 2025

  7. Island Council Proposal 2025.9: Joint Letter Declaring WolBes/FinBES Topics Controversial

  8. Motions

  9. Closing

Additional Information

  • Public Participation: Observers are welcome to attend in person or via the YouTube livestream.

  • Document Access: Agenda materials are available for review at the Government Administration Building upon request.

Contact:
For inquiries, please direct questions to the Office of the Acting Island Governor.

Sincerely,
S.A. Nicholson
Acting Island Governor
Public Entity Saba

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Dutch regulator adjusts electricity tariffs for Caribbean Netherlands
Saba’s Longest-Serving Governor Jonathan Johnson Announces End of Tenure After 17 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News