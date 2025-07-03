Central Committee and Island Council Meetings – July 10th

Citizen Participation: To address the Central Committee, notify the Island Registrar at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Observers are welcome.

Public Access to Documents: Agenda documents are available for review at the Office of the Island Registrar (Government Administration Building).

February 26th, 2025: Response to BZK Memorandum on BES Legislative Involvement

Concerning announced questions from the Island Council Incoming Correspondence List (February 11th – May 2nd, 2025, Article 18)

Citizens’ Right to Speak (on agenda points)

CCM on May 21st, 2025

Approval of the Agenda

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba cordially invites the public to attend its upcoming meeting. The agenda is as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE : Island Council Meeting – Public Entity Saba

Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025

Time: Immediately following adjournment of the Central Committee Meeting

Location: Government Administration Building, Saba

Live Stream: Saba Government YouTube Page

The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby notifies the public of the upcoming Island Council Meeting.

Agenda

Opening & Announcements Approval of Agenda Approval of Minutes Island Council Meetings: December 4th, 2024 February 20th, 2025 February 25th, 2025 May 22nd, 2025

Oral Question Time (Article 36) Incoming Correspondence & Announcements

5.1 Island Council Correspondence List (May 3rd – June 30th, 2025)

5.2 Executive Council Decision List

5.3 Written Questions to the Executive Council (Article 35)

5.4 Answers to Written Questions (Article 35) Island Council Proposal 2025.8: Year Report 2025 Island Council Proposal 2025.9: Joint Letter Declaring WolBes/FinBES Topics Controversial Motions Closing

Additional Information

Public Participation : Observers are welcome to attend in person or via the YouTube livestream.

Document Access: Agenda materials are available for review at the Government Administration Building upon request.

Contact:

For inquiries, please direct questions to the Office of the Acting Island Governor.

Sincerely,

S.A. Nicholson

Acting Island Governor

Public Entity Saba