Dutch regulator adjusts electricity tariffs for Caribbean Netherlands

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has updated maximum electricity tariffs for the Caribbean Netherlands, effective July 1, 2025. The changes reflect adjustments based on higher-than-expected oil prices compared to December 2024 estimates.

Average household impacts vary by island: Bonaire and Saba will see monthly increases of approximately $2, while St. Eustatius households will pay about $3 less per month. The differences stem from varying estimation methods used across the islands when tariffs were initially set.

The ACM sets annual maximum tariffs each December for electricity production and distribution in the Caribbean Netherlands, with mid-year adjustments made in July to account for fluctuations in fuel prices. Only variable consumption rates change during these adjustments; fixed standing charges remain unchanged.

Specific rate changes:

Saba : Variable rate increases from $0.3797 to $0.3876 per kWh

: Variable rate increases from $0.3797 to $0.3876 per kWh St. Eustatius : Variable rate decreases from $0.2961 to $0.2837 per kWh

: Variable rate decreases from $0.2961 to $0.2837 per kWh Bonaire: Variable rate increases from $0.3136 to $0.3220 per kWh; prepaid tariff rises from $0.6439 to $0.6523 per kWh

The Dutch government continues to subsidize grid administration costs to align with European levels by 2025, while also providing energy allowances and purchasing power subsidies through various ministries.

RCN