Three employees of KPCN receive preliminary dismissal order

Earlier this year, three employees of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) were arrested on suspicion of assault and forgery. After criminal components were found in the disciplinary investigation by the KPCN, information about the case was transferred to the Rijksrecherche who conducted the criminal investigation under the direction of the Public Prosecution (OM). After the criminal investigation was completed, the colleagues involved appeared in court. Today, Thursday, the 7th of November, the judge will deliver his verdict.

In anticipation of this verdict, the Force leadership has issued a proposed decision to dismiss the three involved. All relevant factors, including the results of both investigations, were considered in

the making of this decision.

Intention decision

Intention means that the decision is not yet final. Affected employees have 7 days from receipt of this intention for dismissal to object the decision. They may submit and express their views in writing. Upon receipt and review of these views in the aforementioned time frame, the chief administrator will make a final decision. This process ensures that the situation is handled carefully

and that all concerned have an opportunity to express their views.

Core values of integrity and transparency

From the start of this process, the Force leadership has always made it clear that decisive action will be taken when integrity is at stake. This moment calls for decisive action, and the decision that has now been made was not taken lightly. It has been carefully considered based on facts and circumstances.“ It is our duty to guard the core value of integrity and meet the highest professional

standards. Adherence to legal standards is a responsibility we bear both inside and outside the organization that we take very seriously,” said Chief of KPCN Mr. Alwyn Braaf.

Transparency is essential in this process. The Force leadership wants to ensure that all steps are, wherever possible, clear and understandable, despite the confidentiality required by some details.

Transparency promotes trust, and the Force takes responsibility to employees and society.

Verdict

Today, the judge will deliver the verdict in this case, which will inevitably impact both the community and KPCN employees. The KPCN respects and will comply with the judge’s ruling. The organization remains committed to meeting the highest ethical and professional standards. This incident provides an opportunity to evaluate internal values and processes and strengthen them where necessary. In addition, it highlights the fundamental importance of conducting internal investigations thoroughly and carefully. The KPCN recognizes its duty to act responsibly and with integrity and acts decisively when these values are at stake. This is essential to its legitimacy and society’s trust in the organization.

KPCN