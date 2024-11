Police report of Friday, the 1st of November until Monday, the 4th of November

Theft from boat

On Saturday, the 2nd of November, a report of theft from a boat moored at Fishermen’s Pier at Fort Bay on Saba, was registered. Unknown persons took a boat bow hatch cover between 5 PM on Friday, the 1st of November, and 6 AM on Saturday, the 2nd of November.

The case is under investigation.

KPCN