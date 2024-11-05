Students from Saba Sacred Heart winners of the Big Live Nature Quiz

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is excited to share the results of the 2024 Big Live Nature Quiz — Kids Edition. This annual event brought together young nature enthusiasts from primary schools across Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten, with the team from Saba claiming first prize.
More than 480 students from the six Dutch Caribbean islands joined the live online quiz, which this year was centred on the theme “Nature’s Locals, Newcomers, and Intruders.” This focus helped students understand the unique ecosystems of the Dutch Caribbean and the critical importance of protecting these environments from invasive species.
Taking the top prize this year is the team “Dutch Learners” from Saba Sacred Heart on Saba! Demonstrating exceptional knowledge about native, non-native and invasive species, they claimed first place in the 2024 Big Live Nature Quiz. As a reward, the team will embark on an exciting sailing and snorkelling trip with their teacher, giving them a hands-on experience with the marine life around their island.
Each participating island celebrated its own local champions, recognizing their commitment to nature education and conservation. The local winners included Anne Droid from Colegio San Hose in Aruba, Yfke Kiara Ezrah Keke from Basisschool Aquamarin in Bonaire, the team “de spiekende spinnen” from Albert Schweitzerschool in Curacao, “Dutch Learners” from Saba Sacred Heart in Saba, “Flamboyant Sint Eustatius” from Governor de Graaff Foundation in St. Eustatius, and the “Adventure Kids” from St. Dominic Primary School in St. Maarten. These teams demonstrated exceptional knowledge and teamwork, earning them snorkel sets as prizes to encourage their continued exploration and appreciation of the ocean and its vibrant ecosystems.
The quiz was an excellent opportunity for children to interact with nature in a fun and meaningful way. With questions drawn from DCNA’s BioNews Kids magazine, participants learned about the diverse wildlife of their islands and the impact of invasive species. Available in multiple languages —English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento — the magazine will continue to be a valuable educational resource for young learners.
The Big Live Nature Quiz was a collective effort made possible through collaboration between the six Dutch Caribbean islands and DCNA’s conservation partners: Aruba Conservation Foundation, CARMABI, STINAPA, Saba Conservation Foundation, St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA), and the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten. Support from local schools, Dutch Caribbean TV, and financial backing from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, and the Dutch National Postcode Lottery enabled the event to reach young audiences across the region.
To see the students in action, tune in on Saturday, November 9, at 6:00pm on Energia TV. Celebrate these young environmental champions as they showcase their impressive knowledge and passion for nature conservation.
