Students from Saba Sacred Heart winners of the Big Live Nature Quiz

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is ex­cited to share the results of the 2024 Big Live Nature Quiz — Kids Edition. This annual event brought to­gether young nature enthu­siasts from primary schools across Aruba, Bonaire, Cu­racao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten, with the team from Saba claiming first prize.

More than 480 students from the six Dutch Carib­bean islands joined the live online quiz, which this year was centred on the theme “Nature’s Locals, New­comers, and Intruders.” This focus helped students understand the unique ecosystems of the Dutch Caribbean and the critical importance of protecting these environments from invasive species.

Taking the top prize this year is the team “Dutch Learners” from Saba Sa­cred Heart on Saba! Demonstrating exceptional knowledge about native, non-native and invasive species, they claimed first place in the 2024 Big Live Nature Quiz. As a reward, the team will embark on an exciting sailing and snorkel­ling trip with their teacher, giving them a hands-on ex­perience with the marine life around their island.

Each participating island celebrated its own local champions, recognizing their commitment to na­ture education and conser­vation. The local winners included Anne Droid from Colegio San Hose in Aru­ba, Yfke Kiara Ezrah Keke from Basisschool Aquama­rin in Bonaire, the team “de spiekende spinnen” from Albert Schweitzerschool in Curacao, “Dutch Learners” from Saba Sacred Heart in Saba, “Flamboyant Sint Eustatius” from Gover­nor de Graaff Foundation in St. Eustatius, and the “Adventure Kids” from St. Dominic Primary School in St. Maarten. These teams demonstrated exceptional knowledge and teamwork, earning them snorkel sets as prizes to encourage their continued exploration and appreciation of the ocean and its vibrant ecosystems.

The quiz was an excellent opportunity for children to interact with nature in a fun and meaningful way. With questions drawn from DCNA’s BioNews Kids magazine, participants learned about the diverse wildlife of their islands and the impact of invasive spe­cies. Available in multiple languages —English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papia­mento — the magazine will continue to be a valuable educational resource for young learners.

The Big Live Nature Quiz was a collective effort made possible through collabora­tion between the six Dutch Caribbean islands and DCNA’s conservation partners: Aruba Conservation Foun­dation, CARMABI, STI­NAPA, Saba Conservation Foundation, St. Eustatius National Parks Founda­tion (STENAPA), and the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten. Support from local schools, Dutch Ca­ribbean TV, and financial backing from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, and the Dutch National Postcode Lottery enabled the event to reach young audiences across the re­gion.

To see the students in ac­tion, tune in on Saturday, November 9, at 6:00pm on Energia TV. Celebrate these young environmen­tal champions as they showcase their impressive knowledge and passion for nature conservation.

The Daily Herald.