The site DossierKoninkrijksRelaties reports that over the past 2.5 years, ministries have spent more than 15.5 million euros* on tickets for business trips to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations tops the list with 5.2 million.
This is evident from an overview provided by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations at the request of DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl. The overviews include the flight and accommodation costs of all ministries in 2022, 2023 and the first half of 2024. The travel costs only relate to the intercontinental travel costs and not the inter-island travel costs. The overview also shows the total number of tickets per year, broken down by economy and business class.
Flight costs are rising rapidly from 4.8 million in 2022 to 6 million in 2023. Over the first 6 months of this year, 3.5 million have passed.
* This amount does not include the Ministry of Defence because the travel expenses of this ministry relate to a limited extent to ministers and civil servants and mainly to the transport of troops.
Travel and subsistence expenses 2022
Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence
BZ € 96.855 € 4.650
BZK € 1.848.483 € 177.053
DEF € 9.997.426 € 649.856
EZK € 142.027 € 15.438
END € 337.243 € 105.888
lenW € 580.708 € 148.519
J&V € 807.419 € 316.663
LNV € 56.003 € 2.638
BRRC € 481.230 € 65.037
STITCHING € 136.077 € 19.635
VWS € 318.793 € 21.731
Total number of flights in 2022: 13,766 Total BC flights in 2022: 839
Travel and subsistence expenses 2023
Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence
BZ € 521.735 € 174.630
BZK € 2.225.267 € 299.738
DEF € 10.669.676 € 954.810
EZK € 214.773 € 74.082
END € 390.787 € 112.776
IenW € 592.080 € 120.109
J&V € 1.080.420 € 208.136
LNV € 91.866 € 16.230
BRRC € 422.964 € 51.452
STITCHING € 179.200 € 21.839
VWS € 328.421 € 38.639
Total number of flights in 2023: 15,487 Total number of BC flights in 2023: 967
Travel and subsistence expenses January-June 2024
Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence
BZ € 316.096 € 33.406
BZK € 1.185.258 € 181.000
DEF € 4.778.720 € 422.277
EZK € 83.333 € 9.434
END € 259.455 € 77.196
IenW € 513.277 € 88.537
J&V € 529.594 € 101.419
LNV € 47.538 € 14.633
BRRC € 284.068 € 61.782
STITCHING € 149.397 € 12.952
VWS € 176.261 € 45.693
Total number of flights in the half of 2024: 7,472 Total number of BC flights in the half of 2024: 647
Explanation
- The overview only contains the details of the travel agency of the central government. A limited number of ministries book (booked in 2022) part of their trips through their units with the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland in Bonaire. The latter data are not included in this overview.
- The statement shall include only the costs of intercontinental journeys and not inter-island journeys.
- The attached overview mainly contains the missions of employees to the Caribbean, but also the travel expenses of employees who have been sent to the Caribbean islands are part of the accompanying dyers.