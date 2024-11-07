Over the past 2.5 years, ministries have spent more than 15.5 million euros* on tickets for business trips to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

The site DossierKoninkrijksRelaties reports that over the past 2.5 years, ministries have spent more than 15.5 million euros* on tickets for business trips to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations tops the list with 5.2 million.

This is evident from an overview provided by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations at the request of DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl. The overviews include the flight and accommodation costs of all ministries in 2022, 2023 and the first half of 2024. The travel costs only relate to the intercontinental travel costs and not the inter-island travel costs. The overview also shows the total number of tickets per year, broken down by economy and business class.

Flight costs are rising rapidly from 4.8 million in 2022 to 6 million in 2023. Over the first 6 months of this year, 3.5 million have passed.

* This amount does not include the Ministry of Defence because the travel expenses of this ministry relate to a limited extent to ministers and civil servants and mainly to the transport of troops.

Travel and subsistence expenses 2022

Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence

BZ € 96.855 € 4.650

BZK € 1.848.483 € 177.053

DEF € 9.997.426 € 649.856

EZK € 142.027 € 15.438

END € 337.243 € 105.888

lenW € 580.708 € 148.519

J&V € 807.419 € 316.663

LNV € 56.003 € 2.638

BRRC € 481.230 € 65.037

STITCHING € 136.077 € 19.635

VWS € 318.793 € 21.731

Total number of flights in 2022: 13,766 Total BC flights in 2022: 839

Travel and subsistence expenses 2023

Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence

BZ € 521.735 € 174.630

BZK € 2.225.267 € 299.738

DEF € 10.669.676 € 954.810

EZK € 214.773 € 74.082

END € 390.787 € 112.776

IenW € 592.080 € 120.109

J&V € 1.080.420 € 208.136

LNV € 91.866 € 16.230

BRRC € 422.964 € 51.452

STITCHING € 179.200 € 21.839

VWS € 328.421 € 38.639

Total number of flights in 2023: 15,487 Total number of BC flights in 2023: 967

Travel and subsistence expenses January-June 2024

Ministry Travel expenses Subsistence

BZ € 316.096 € 33.406

BZK € 1.185.258 € 181.000

DEF € 4.778.720 € 422.277

EZK € 83.333 € 9.434

END € 259.455 € 77.196

IenW € 513.277 € 88.537

J&V € 529.594 € 101.419

LNV € 47.538 € 14.633

BRRC € 284.068 € 61.782

STITCHING € 149.397 € 12.952

VWS € 176.261 € 45.693

Total number of flights in the half of 2024: 7,472 Total number of BC flights in the half of 2024: 647

Explanation

The overview only contains the details of the travel agency of the central government. A limited number of ministries book (booked in 2022) part of their trips through their units with the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland in Bonaire. The latter data are not included in this overview. The statement shall include only the costs of intercontinental journeys and not inter-island journeys. The attached overview mainly contains the missions of employees to the Caribbean, but also the travel expenses of employees who have been sent to the Caribbean islands are part of the accompanying dyers.

DossierKoninkrijksRelaties