The Education Inspectorate identified serious issues in the functioning of the Board of the Saba Comprehensive School

From November 2023 to August 2024, the Education Inspectorate conducted a targeted investigation at the Saba Educational Foundation (SEF), which includes the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). The investigation initially began as a financial audit, prompted by various financial alerts that surfaced on November 22, 2023. During the investigation, the focus expanded to include the board’s governance practices due to concerns raised by multiple sources regarding the board’s management and its impact on the school. From April 9 to April 15, 2024, part of the investigation was conducted on-site in Saba. Following this, additional desk research was performed, drawing on accountability information provided by the board. This investigation was conducted under Article 15 of the WOT (Education Supervision Act).

Purpose of the Investigation

The primary aim of the investigation is to assess whether the SEF board effectively ensures the (financial) continuity and quality of education at SCS. Specifically, we seek to answer the following central question:

Does the board have a sound policy in place to guarantee the continuity and quality of education?

Conclusion

The investigation concludes that the SCS board lacks a sound policy framework. The board has been unable to ensure the continuity and quality of education at SCS. Since 2022, the board’s approach to its responsibilities has negatively impacted the school’s educational continuity and quality. Moreover, the board has demonstrated poor financial management practices. Therefore, we conclude that there has been a significant governance failure, amounting to maladministration by the board.

An automatic translation of the full report can be downloaded HERE. It includes the Board’s feedback on the Inspectorate’s report.

Education Inspectorate of Ministry of Education