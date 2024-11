Police report of Wednesday the 6th of November until Friday, the 8th of November

Arrest for Open Violence

On Monday, the 4th of November, around 4:40 PM, a 31-year-old woman with initials J.T.L. was arrested on Saba for open assault. She was involved in a brawl with several persons at a catering

establishment near the airport, in which persons were injured.

Investigation in the case is ongoing.

KPCN