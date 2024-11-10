Princess Beatrix will visit Saba November 15

Princess Beatrix will visit Sint Maarten and Saba from November 12 to 15 as patron of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) to highlight nature conservation and social initiatives on the islands.

Saba Visit

On November 15, Princess Beatrix will visit the Saba Research Center, operated by the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), where researchers from Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences and Wageningen University will discuss sea urchin breeding for coral restoration. She will also tour the Saba Botanical Garden, where Junior Rangers will present reforestation projects. At youth center The Spot, discussions will also cover Unicef’s Child-Friendly Cities initiative.

“We are honored to welcome Princess Beatrix; her dedication to conservation aligns with our mission to preserve the unique natural heritage of Sint Maarten and Saba,” said Arno Verhoeven of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. “Her visit underscores the importance of community involvement in protecting our nature.”