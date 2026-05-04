Thirty Seniors from Saba visits Statia

On the morning of Monday, April 27th, around 6:30am, a group of thirty (30) senior citizens from Life Center’s seniors came to the island on a boat trip to St. Eusta­tius. The seniors arrived on the island on board the MV Makana Ferry Ser­vice. The group left Saba around 5:00am and arrived on the island after 6:00am. The group included 3 well-known nurses that works at the hospital as well as many other well-known persons, such as famous steel band player Sorton, and Father Simon Wilson and others.

The seniors were seen at the Old Gin House having a delicious healthy break­fast.

The group were able to tour the historical island, visit the activities being held on the island, such as kite hoisting at Zeelandia, visiting the Fort de Windt where they could enjoy majestic views. The group returned the same day to Saba on the Makana Ferry.

The organisers said that it was a joy to welcome the sister island of Saba seniors who have given their best for their island and extend­ed their wishes to the se­niors for continued health.

The Daily Herald.