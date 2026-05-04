Missing RBC transfers from Saba leave customers in limbo

Customers of RBC Royal Bank on Saba have reported ongoing issues with bank transfers to accounts at other financial institutions, raising concerns among residents and businesses on the island.

According to multiple customers who contacted BES-Reporter, funds transferred from RBC accounts are being deducted but are not consistently reaching their intended destination at other banks. The issue is said to be affecting both individuals and businesses, some of whom rely on accounts at MCB Bank for payments and credit facilities.

Saba’s limited banking landscape adds to the impact, as RBC is the only bank with a physical presence on the island. Several customers indicated that delayed or missing transfers have led to concerns about late payments, including mortgages and business obligations.

Lack of communication

Customers also report a lack of clear communication regarding the situation. Despite repeated inquiries, no formal update or guidance has been provided to account holders on Saba.

RBC has not issued a public statement on the matter.

The BES-Reporter.