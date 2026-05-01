Minister Sterk applauds progress of new Saba Cares care campus

Saba Cares marked an important ceremonial milestone in the development of its future care campus during a visit to The Bottom by Minister of Long-term Care, Youth and Sport, Mirjam Sterk. The visit included an extensive tour of Building B and the current medical center.

The ceremonial moment centered on Building A, which has been in use since September 2025 as the administration and staff building of Saba Cares. The ceremony reflected the continued progress of a broader, phased development that is intended to strengthen healthcare and elderly care services on Saba for the long term.

Phased development of the Saba Cares campus

The full development of the new Saba Cares complex consists of three parts: Building A, Building B and Building C. Building A is already operational and supports the administrative and organizational functions of Saba Cares. Building B is currently nearing completion and will be delivered in two parts. Building C is expected to be completed in late 2027 or early 2028 and will ultimately house the permanent new nursing home.

Once completed, the facility will include three residential living groups, providing accommodation for 24 residents requiring 24-hour care. In addition to the nursing home, the full care complex will feature a restaurant, activity center, quiet room, and 17 assisted-living apartments.

The project reflects a shared ambition to create care infrastructure that is both sustainable and responsive to the future healthcare needs of Saba.

Collaboration

The development of the new care campus has been made possible through close cooperation between Saba Cares, the Public Entity Saba, the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport, and other involved stakeholders.

“Today marks an important ceremonial milestone for Saba Cares and for the island. It reflects the dedication, trust, and close collaboration of all partners who have worked together to move this development forward. Above all, it represents our shared long-term commitment to ensuring that the people of Saba can receive care in an environment that is safe, dignified, compassionate, and truly feels like home,” said Nadya van Putten, Supervisory Board Chairperson of Saba Cares Foundation.

“I am very pleased to see the progress achieved in strengthening healthcare on Saba. Every resident deserves access to safe, high-quality care nearby. This new facility reflects our shared commitment to providing dignified care for the elderly and supporting the future of healthcare on the island,” added Minister Mirjam Sterk,

RCN