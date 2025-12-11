The November Chikungunya Case on Saba was a false positive

Following additional laboratory testing conducted in the Netherlands, the previously reported case has been confirmed as a false positive. False positives can occur in infectious disease diagnostics, and Public Entity Saba appreciates the cooperation of all partners involved in verifying the results.

There are currently no confirmed active cases of Chikungunya on Saba.

In light of this correction, Public Entity Saba also notes that the island is experiencing an expected seasonal increase in respiratory illnesses, including colds and flu. While this rise is typical for this time of year, the community is reminded to take simple preventive steps to help reduce the spread of infection.

Residents are encouraged to:

Stay home when feeling unwell

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes

Keep frequently touched surfaces clean

Seek medical advice if symptoms worsen or do not improve

Public Health will continue to closely monitor disease activity and will provide updates as needed. The community’s ongoing cooperation remains essential in protecting those most vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.

For questions, please contact the Public Health Department at publichealth@sabagov.nl.