Saba Island Council Delegation Meets Key Dutch Institutions and Celebrates 50th Saba Day in the Netherlands

A delegation of the Saba Island Council is in the Netherlands from December 8–16, 2025 for a series of strategic meetings and events focused on strengthening governance, deepening Kingdom relations, and celebrating Saba’s cultural heritage.

The delegation will meet with major institutions—including the Second Chamber, the Council of State, and the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG)—to discuss strategic budgeting, council workflow improvements, public affairs, media engagement, integrity, and the use of emerging technologies such as AI.

From December 9–11, the Council will participate in the 36th Inter-Expo Conference, themed “Fifteen Years After 10/10/10.” The event marks the 15th anniversary of the constitutional reforms and brings together leaders from across the Kingdom to discuss future perspectives, fiscal autonomy, and evolving governance roles. Prime Ministers from Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten—as well as former Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende—are among the prominent attendees, alongside stakeholders from politics, business, academia, and international organizations.

The congress provides an important platform for reflection on Kingdom relations since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, fostering dialogue and cooperation between Caribbean and Dutch partners.

While in the Netherlands, the delegation will also host the 50th Anniversary of Saba Day – Netherlands Edition on December 13 in The Hague, bringing together Sabans, partners, and friends to celebrate Saba’s heritage and community.

The program concludes with a training session on December 15 dedicated to enhancing council effectiveness and long-term strategic planning.

This visit reaffirms Saba’s commitment to good governance, collaboration, and continued strengthening of ties within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

PES