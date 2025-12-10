Saba Showcases Island to U.S. Media and European Travel Agents

The Saba Tourist Bureau welcomed prominent U.S. media and European travel professionals throughout November as part of a strategic effort to raise the island’s international profile and strengthen tourism partnerships.

Working with U.S. public relations partner Diamond PR, the bureau hosted two award-winning journalists—one contributing to Condé Nast Traveler and the other to Travel + Leisure and Afar. The Condé Nast Traveler writer immersed herself in Saba’s world-class hiking trails, with coverage set to appear in both the print and digital editions of the magazine. The second journalist explored the island’s hiking and diving experiences and is preparing to pitch an island-hopping feature including Saba.

The Tourist Bureau also collaborated with Dutch PR agency Hopscotch Tourism to host ABC Travel x KLM agents, who visited Saba for the first time. Their itinerary included visits to major attractions, an island tour, and a site inspection of the soon-to-open Scenery Hotel, one of Saba’s most anticipated new accommodations.

Additionally, Swiss agents from Dive and Travel toured the island and key properties as they consider expanding their existing Saba offerings. Both groups praised Saba’s unique appeal and its standout position as a distinctive Caribbean destination.

“Media visits and familiarization trips are essential for ensuring accurate and inspiring representation of Saba,” the Saba Tourist Bureau stated. “When travel professionals experience the island firsthand, they become true ambassadors who can share Saba’s charm and natural beauty with authenticity.”

The Tourist Bureau thanked all partners and stakeholders for their support in making these initiatives a success.

PES