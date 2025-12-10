Contract Signed for Construction of New Gym and Technical Center in St. John’s

The Public Entity Saba has officially signed the contract for the construction of the new Gym and Technical Center in St. John’s with Antillean Construction Management (ACM). This milestone marks a major step forward in expanding educational and recreational opportunities for Saba’s youth.

Following a comprehensive tender and bidding process, ACM, a local contractor with extensive experience managing major construction projects on the island, was selected to lead the development. Several local subcontractors will also participate in the work. The School Campus has been designed by Lyongo Architecture, a Caribbean-Dutch firm with a strong track record on Saba and across the region. Construction of both buildings is scheduled to begin in February 2026 and is expected to take approximately 18 months.

Modern Facilities to Support Education and Skills Development

The new Technical School will be a four-story building that includes a large storage area, two theory classrooms, and two spacious workshop rooms on the upper floors. Once completed, the Technical Center currently located in Cove Bay will relocate to this new facility.

Each level of the building will feature an outdoor garden space to support hands-on lessons in gardening and sustainability. A signature red roof will connect the design to traditional Saban architectural heritage. The structure will be elevated to allow for parking beneath the building, and a lift system will enable materials to be transported from the storage level to the workshop floors. The Technical Center is funded by the Ministry of OCW.

New Gym Designed for Comfort, Performance, and Community Use

The new gym will be constructed on the site of the former gym, where demolition has already been completed. The remaining debris will be cleared shortly. The facility will feature exposed wood elements for a warm ambiance and improved acoustics, lightweight façade panels, generous windows for natural light and ventilation, and climate-controlled systems for a healthy indoor sports environment.

Students will contribute to decisions regarding the final design of the rooftop level, ensuring the new gym reflects the needs and ideas of its future users. The gym is funded by the Ministry of VWS and the Public Entity, with additional co-financing partners.

Commitment to Sustainability

For both buildings, the Public Entity has received dedicated grants from the Ministry of BZK to implement sustainability measures. These include green landscaping, water-reuse systems, shaded outdoor areas, and designs that ensure easy access for maintenance.

PES