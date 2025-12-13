Contract for Renewable Energy-Phase 3 signed

On December 4, 2025, Saba Electric Company N.V. (SEC) marked a major milestone by signing the contract for its Renewable Energy Phase 3 Project, advancing its vision for a sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future. SEC Managing Director Mark Zagers and Dr. David Kaul, Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Salt Energy signed the contract.

Building on the success of Phases 1 and 2—solar parks and battery energy storage systems operational since 2019—Phase 3 represents SEC’s largest renewable energy investment to date. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with completion and commissioning expected by mid-2027. Once operational, the project will enable approximately 65% of Saba’s electricity demand to be met by renewable energy.

This achievement will reduce electricity costs, lower dependence on imported fossil fuels, and strengthen the island’s long-term energy security. The project is supported by key partners, including the Public Entity of Saba, the Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG), the European Union, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) as Owner’s Engineer, and Salt Energy I1C as the contract awardee.

The signing underscores the SEC’s long-standing commitment—since its founding in 1962—to investing in durable, forward-looking infrastructure that benefits both the community and the environment. Renewable Energy Phase 3 marks a significant step toward energy independence and a more sustainable future for Saba.

