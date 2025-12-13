ING Intends to Offer Banking Services on Saba and St. Eustatius end 2026

The Dutch bank ING intends to begin offering banking services on Saba and St. Eustatius by the end of 2026, improving access to essential financial services for residents, businesses, and local governments. Customers will be able to manage their daily personal and business banking in U.S. dollars, and ING aims to establish a physical presence on both islands.

The initiative follows discussions between ING, the Ministry of Finance, and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) to address the vulnerability of banking services on the islands due to the limited number of financial institutions. ING has already started preparations, acknowledging the complexities involved, including the use of the U.S. dollar and compliance with different legal and regulatory frameworks. Services will be offered exclusively to businesses with economic activities on the islands.

To further strengthen financial accessibility, DNB plans to install new ATMs on Saba and St. Eustatius in the first quarter of 2026. An international ATM provider will deploy four ATMs on each island—doubling the current number—along with cash deposit facilities for retailers. These measures aim to improve access to cash, enhance the resilience of the cash infrastructure, and ensure a future-proof payment system for the islands.