Subsidy for Makana ferry extended until 2027. The future remains uncertain

The website BES-Reporter has announced that the Makana ferry service connecting Sint Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius will continue operating through 2027, following an extension of a Dutch government subsidy. This is stated in the progress report on economic development and self-reliance submitted to the House of Representatives by State Secretary Van Marum.

The cabinet underscores the ferry’s importance for the accessibility of the Windward Islands, while cautioning that the long-term future of the service remains uncertain.

Although the subsidy temporarily prevents the route from being discontinued, no structural financing has yet been secured. As a result, a new decision will need to be made after 2027 regarding whether the ferry service can continue and under what conditions.

According to the cabinet, accessibility for Saba and St. Eustatius remains fragile, with high ticket prices and limited transportation options continuing to hinder economic development.

The ferry service was reinstated after the COVID-19 pandemic to provide residents, students, and entrepreneurs with an affordable alternative to costly and limited air travel.

In recent years, island residents have repeatedly emphasized the importance of a reliable connection with Sint Maarten, both for everyday mobility and for tourism.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and other relevant departments, is currently exploring options for structural financing. No decision has yet been taken.

BES-Reporter