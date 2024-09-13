The Hague provides Additional Subsidy for Trucked Water

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that for the remainder of 2024, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) has allocated an additional, temporary subsidy to further reduce the costs of transported Reverse Osmosis (RO) water in a significant move to enhance purchasing power and improve the affordability of essential resources. This subsidy aims to dramatically reduce the cost of trucked Reverse Osmosis (RO) water, making it more accessible to the people of Saba.

As of September 13th, 2024, the cost of trucked RO water will be substantially reduced by fifty percent. This change promotes the well-being of Saba’s residents and ensures that fundamental needs like water are affordable and accessible for everyone.

Please see below for the new, temporarily reduced rates:

Previous Rates – $60.00 per 1000 gallon

New Temporary Rates – $30.00 per 1000 gallon

Furthermore, the Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that the RO Plant has officially resumed operations, ensuring a steady and reliable water supply for the community.

This marks an important step forward in the continued efforts to increase affordability and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Saba.

The Public Entity Saba, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, remains dedicated to addressing the community’s needs.

GIS