Saba’s Butcher Training Programs Progress

In August, the Public Entity Saba hosted a butcher training, providing five participants with the opportunity to enhance their butchering skills and elevate their expertise.

Throughout a two-day training, participants were guided through the precise techniques required for butchering various types of animals. Emphasis was placed on adhering to restaurant standards, as well as understanding proper storage and packaging practices. In addition to these essential skills, the trainees learned the art of crafting burgers and sausages, ensuring that they are well-equipped to deliver high-quality products.

The training was conducted by expert butcher Herman ter Weele, who had previously led a similar session focused on the processing of goats earlier this year in February. This recent training, however, was more comprehensive, covering a wider range of animals including pigs, chickens, and goats.

Upon successful completion of the training, participants were awarded certificates and encouraged to practice their skills and utilize the Butcher Station on Mountain Road—a facility that was opened in February to support the professionalization of butcher services on the island.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers commended participants for their continued efforts and interest in providing a valuable service to the community of Saba and enhancing food security on the island by obtaining these skills.

Availability of Products and Services & Future Plans

Expertly crafted and locally-sourced, the goat burgers and sausages are a convenient and tasty option, available at Saba Greens in The Bottom.

In addition to this, the butcher station will serve as a location for government butchers to offer their services, especially to those who are involved in animal husbandry and may not have the time or expertise to butcher the meat themselves.

Looking ahead, additional training sessions are planned for the future, as Saba continues its efforts to expand the knowledge and skillset of local butchers.

For more information, please contact Sarah van der Horn, Project Officer, at sarah.vanderhorn@sabagov.nl.

