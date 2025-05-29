The Chamber of Commerce & Industry St. Eustatius & Saba organizes seminar titled “How to Construct a Successful Business”

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry St. Eustatius & Saba (CoC) proudly awarded certificates to 18 participants of the seminar “How to Construct a Successful Business” on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. This event marks the first in a series of training programs and initiatives designed to empower local entrepreneurs and strengthen the business community.

With overwhelming satisfaction in the seminar’s success, the CoC is pleased to announce that the next session will take place on Saba on June 19, 2025. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to register soon, as availability is limited. Interested participants can secure their spot by contacting the CoC directly.

Inspiring Future Entrepreneurs

The seminar, themed “Under Construction,” aimed to inspire, motivate, and guide aspiring business owners by providing essential knowledge for their entrepreneurial journey. Through interactive discussions, participants gained insights into key topics such as:

Business preparation & identifying market needs

Effective marketing strategies

Financial planning & administration

Business plan development & funding opportunities

The CoC extends its gratitude to all attendees and guest speakers, including:

Ms. Daniela Richardson (President, CoC)

Ms. Petronilla Lara Reyes (Director, CoC)

Mrs. Cherethy Kirindongo (Former Director, CoC Bonaire)

Mr. Anthony Reid (Qredits Advisor)

Supporting Economic Growth

The CoC recognizes the immense entrepreneurial potential on St. Eustatius and Saba and is committed to fostering economic development by:

Offering training, tools, and networking opportunities

Advocating for local businesses with stakeholders

Collaborating with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency

By empowering new and existing entrepreneurs, the CoC strives to drive sustainable growth and innovation across both islands.

For more information:

Email: statia@statiasabachamber.com

Phone: *318-3332*

Follow us on Facebook: Chamber of Commerce & Industry St. Eustatius & Saba