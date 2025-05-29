Island Governor Jonathan Johnson Attends Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference 2025

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson is representing Saba at the second annual Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference, held from May 26–28 in Curaçao.

The conference brings together leaders from the six Dutch Caribbean islands and the Netherlands Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth to assess progress on regional climate action plans, share successes, address challenges, and explore opportunities for deeper collaboration.

A Call for Unity and Innovation

The event was opened by Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, who underscored the shared climate challenges facing the islands and the necessity of a unified approach. Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth Sophie Hermans echoed this sentiment, stressing that innovation and cooperation are critical in developing tailored solutions for the islands’ unique environmental and energy needs.

Following these remarks, each island presented updates on its climate strategies. Governor Johnson outlined Saba’s climate plan, emphasizing its foundation in broad community engagement through participatory workshops earlier this year. He highlighted the plan’s action-oriented framework, designed to ensure tangible progress in sustainability and resilience.

Next Steps: Validation and Community Ownership

The next phase of Saba’s climate plan involves finalizing the draft with key stakeholders to ensure alignment with community input. This inclusive approach aims to foster public support, ownership, and long-term commitment to the island’s climate goals.

Governor Johnson closed his address with a powerful African proverb:

“When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion.”

A reminder that collective effort is the key to overcoming even the greatest challenges.

PES