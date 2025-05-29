Prioritizing Road Safety on Saba

Ensuring road safety on Saba remains a top priority for the Island Governor, the Chief Public Prosecutor, the Chief of Police, and the Brigade-Commander of the KMar.

These officials meet bimonthly to address strategic matters concerning public order, safety, and law enforcement. In their most recent meeting, they reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing road safety through stricter enforcement and community collaboration.

Growing Concerns and Enforcement Measures

Over the past year, Saba has seen a concerning rise in motorcycles and scooters on the roads, accompanied by reckless and dangerous traffic behavior.

Observations indicate that some drivers are underage, unlicensed, or riding without helmets. Additionally, incidents of drinking and driving persist, demanding immediate and sustained attention.

Such violations not only break the law but also endanger the lives of drivers, pedestrians, and other road users. Public order is further compromised by noise pollution, street racing, speeding, and stunt riding, which have led to an increasing number of complaints from the community.

In response, law enforcement will be intensified to curb these risks. The KPCN will conduct more frequent traffic checks to ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

We urge all residents to exercise caution when operating vehicles—whether cars, motorcycles, or scooters. Parents and community members are encouraged to engage with young people about the serious risks and consequences of reckless driving, not only for themselves but for their families, friends, and the entire community.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. By remaining vigilant, making responsible choices, and working together, we can safeguard lives and preserve Saba’s reputation as a safe and peaceful place to live.

Let’s unite in making road safety a priority for everyone.

PES