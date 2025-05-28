Drivers get fines in Statia, Saba

A number of drivers in St. Eustatius and Saba were is­sued traffic fines in routine controls by Caribbean Neth­erlands Police Force KPCN.

KPCN checked 12 vehi­cles on Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom, Saba, on Monday. Two drivers were fined for not wearing a seat belt, while a man J.A.H. (64) was arrest­ed and handed a five-hour driving ban for drunk driv­ing. He had failed a breath­alyser test.

Three drivers opted to re­move their tint instead of being issued fines.

In St. Eustatius, KPCN held controls on Father van Tefelenweg and Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg on Friday, May 25.

Five fines were issued to drivers on Father van Tefelenweg, from a total of 25 vehicles. Two were for driving without a helmet, and one each for driving without valid insurance, driving without a valid driv­er’s licence, and not being able to show a valid road tax receipt. Some drivers committed multiple viola­tions, KPCN said.

KPCN did not disclose the exact number of vehicles stopped or fines issued on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg.

The Daily Herald.