Drivers get fines in Statia, Saba

A number of drivers in St. Eustatius and Saba were issued traffic fines in routine controls by Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN.
KPCN checked 12 vehicles on Samuel A. Charles Street in The Bottom, Saba, on Monday. Two drivers were fined for not wearing a seat belt, while a man J.A.H. (64) was arrested and handed a five-hour driving ban for drunk driving. He had failed a breathalyser test.
Three drivers opted to remove their tint instead of being issued fines.
In St. Eustatius, KPCN held controls on Father van Tefelenweg and Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg on Friday, May 25.
Five fines were issued to drivers on Father van Tefelenweg, from a total of 25 vehicles. Two were for driving without a helmet, and one each for driving without valid insurance, driving without a valid driver’s licence, and not being able to show a valid road tax receipt. Some drivers committed multiple violations, KPCN said.
KPCN did not disclose the exact number of vehicles stopped or fines issued on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg.
