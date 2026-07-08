Temporary Unemployment Benefit regulation for the Caribbean Netherlands

The Temporary Unemployment Benefit regulation BES was published in the Government Gazette (Staatscourant) on 8 July 2026. The regulation will enter into force on 1 January 2027 and provide temporary income support to employees in the Caribbean Netherlands who become unemployed through no fault of their own.

Temporary regulation

The regulation is temporary and will apply from 1 January 2027 through 31 December 2031. During this period, work will continue on developing permanent legislation for an unemployment benefit regulation in the Caribbean Netherlands. Until then, the temporary regulation will provide a financial safety net for employees who become involuntarily unemployed.

Information campaign

In preparation for the regulations’ entry into force, RCN unit Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) will launch an information campaign in the autumn. During this campaign, employers and employees will be informed about the scheme, the eligibility conditions, and how to apply for benefits.

From public consultation to definite regulation

The draft regulation was released for public consultation in February 2026. Employee and employer organisations, the Central Dialogue, the public entities, and other stakeholders were invited to submit their comments. The feedback received was taken into account in the further development of the temporary regulation.

With its publication in the Staatscourant, the temporary regulation has now been formally adopted. The regulation is available for public inspection as of today and is publicly accessible.

Want to know more?

Visit the website of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) to learn more about this new regulation.

RCN