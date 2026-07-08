CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS TO KEEP ITS OWN TAX SYSTEM

The site Dossier Koninkrijszaken reports that the Caribbean Netherlands will retain its own tax legislation, State Secretary for Finance Eelco Eerenberg has assured the House of Representatives.

“The socio-economic circumstances on the islands, and in the surrounding region, mean that fully applying Dutch social security and tax legislation would be disruptive,” Eerenberg said, responding to questions from the House about the tax changes planned for 2027. “It would lead to substantial tax increases and heavier financial and administrative burdens for residents and businesses alike.”

Eerenberg is nonetheless sticking with his plan to raise real estate tax on hotels. He argues that the reduced rate introduced for the hotel sector in 2013 can no longer be justified, citing strong growth in tourism, rising coastal property values, and the sense that hotels also benefit from local facilities and infrastructure. The government does not expect the rate increase to affect hotel profitability or employment.

Dossier Koninkrijkszaken