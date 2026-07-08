Public Entity Saba and SEC Provide Temporary Relief with Increasing Energy Tariffs

Following the recent Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) determination of the maximum electricity tariff applicable from July 1, 2026, the Public Entity Saba and Saba Electric Company (SEC) have agreed on a temporary relief measure that will allow customers to continue paying the current electricity tariff through December 31, 2026.

Under this arrangement, the Public Entity Saba will provide funding to cover approximately 50% of the tariff increase, while SEC will assist with mitigating the impact with the remaining 50%. This means customers will continue paying the current electricity rate instead of the newly approved tariff during this period.

While this measure does not reduce electricity bills below current levels, it prevents bills from increasing in the coming months and provides relief for households and businesses while international energy markets remain volatile.

This temporary support has been introduced to maintain the current tariff increase through the end of 2026 in response to exceptional circumstances and should not be viewed as a permanent or recurring subsidy. Although the underlying causes of these rising costs extend well beyond Saba’s control, the Public Entity Saba and SEC have chosen to act locally while continuing to pursue long-term solutions that improve energy affordability and sustainability, including further investments in renewable energy and reducing dependence on imported fuels.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers states, “We recognize that many households and businesses continue to feel the pressure of increasing living costs. This increase comes on top of earlier electricity cost increases and adds to the affordability challenges many residents are already facing. By working together with SEC, we are able to bridge this increase through the end of the year and provide some stability while we continue pursing longer-term solutions to improve energy affordability and sustainability.”

Additional Support Available

Residents who may be experiencing financial hardship are also encouraged to explore the assistance programs that remain available through the Public Entity Saba.

Energy Subsidy

Eligible low-income households can still apply for the one-time Energy Subsidy, which provides financial assistance toward electricity costs. Residents who have not yet applied this year are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and submit an application.

Information on eligibility and the application process can be found in the accompanying infographic or by contacting the Social Services Unit.

Home Energy Assistance

Residents may also qualify for additional assistance aimed at reducing electricity consumption in their homes. Through the Social Services Unit, eligible households can receive support to assess their home’s electrical usage and determine whether improvements, such as replacing older appliances with more energy-efficient alternatives, may be available.

These measures are intended to help households lower their overall energy consumption and reduce future electricity costs. “Government cannot eliminate rising energy costs, but we can take meaningful action to lessen their impact. The one-time subsidy and Home Energy Assistance Program reflect our commitment to easing the financial burden on residents and ensuring support reaches those who need it most. I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply. These programs were created to support our community, and we want to ensure that no eligible household misses out on the assistance available,” states Commissioner Eviton Heyliger.

Residents who are unsure whether they qualify for any of these programs are encouraged to contact the Social Services Unit to discuss the assistance options available to them.

PES